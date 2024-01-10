|
10.01.2024 14:26:10
Choice Reiterates Commitment To Completing Wyndham Combination Within One-year Customary Timeframe
(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) issued an investor presentation disputing the antitrust claims made by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) in connection with Choice's proposal to acquire Wyndham. Choice noted that it is making progress on the regulatory process with the FTC. Choice expects to continue cooperating with the FTC during the Second Request process, which the company expects to commence on January 11. Choice remains confident that it can complete the combination within a one-year customary timeframe.
Choice Hotels stated that, by combining the two companies, franchisees would be better positioned to compete against larger, well capitalized hotel brand rivals. Also, the combination would not change competition for guests because franchisees would continue to control pricing, the company said.
Patrick Pacious, CEO of Choice Hotels, said, "We are disappointed Wyndham is pushing this disinformation campaign. Their take on the antitrust risk on our proposed combination is misleading and further reflects the board's apparent entrenchment."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Choice Hotels International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.23
|Ausblick: Choice Hotels International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Choice Hotels International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.23
|Ausblick: Choice Hotels International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Choice Hotels International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.23
|Ausblick: Choice Hotels International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Choice Hotels International legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.23
|Ausblick: Choice Hotels International gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.22
|Ausblick: Choice Hotels International legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Choice Hotels International Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Choice Hotels International Inc.
|107,00
|0,94%
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Registered Shs When Issued
|81,03
|0,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Blick: ATX etwas schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street startet etwas fester -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street startet etwas höher in die Sitzung. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.