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ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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23.04.2026 03:24:01
Choosing Between VXUS and IEFA Comes Down to One Question
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) differ most in their market coverage, with VXUS including emerging markets and IEFA focusing just on developed markets, plus a modest gap in yield and diversification breadth.Both VXUS and IEFA aim to provide investors with international equity exposure beyond the United States, but they take different paths: VXUS spans the globe’s developed and emerging markets, while IEFA sticks to developed regions, excluding both the U.S. and Canada. This comparison highlights their cost, performance, sector tilts, and portfolio composition to help clarify which may appeal for different investment goals.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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