Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Shines on Global Stage with Paris 100 Sponsorship, Promoting Chinese Craftsmanship to Celebrate 95 Years of Heritage

(Hong Kong, China, 20 April, 2024) Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (“Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group”, the “Group” or the “Company”; SEHK stock code: 1929), the leading Chinese jeweller built on nearly a century of trust and innovation, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the prestigious Paris 100 "China-France badminton friendly exhibition match" (“Paris 100”). This sponsorship coincides with the 60th anniversary of the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, as well as the exhilarating countdown of 100 days to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. As part of the Group’s series of initiatives to celebrate its 95th anniversary and brand transformation journey, the sponsorship of Paris 100 marks the first milestone in its journey, exemplifying Chow Tai Fook Jewellery’s unwavering commitment to promoting Chinese culture and exceptional craftsmanship to a global audience.

Honouring Chinese Culture and Craftsmanship on a Global Scale

The Paris 100, held on 17 April in Paris, celebrates the cultural harmony and shared appreciation for sports and the arts between China and France. Initiated by the legendary Chinese badminton Grand Slam and Olympic Gold Medallist, Lin Dan, along with other badminton legends, this exceptional event unites the two nations to celebrate their shared values and historical achievements. Ambassador Lu Shaye, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of France, and Ms. Sonia Cheng, Vice-chairman of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, attended and demonstrated their support for this significant cultural event.

Uniting rich cultural heritage and a shared appreciation for art and aesthetics, the China-France relationship has given rise to iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, the Great Wall, and the Imperial Palace. Building upon this remarkable historical milestone, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery embraces its mission to promote cultural exchange and mutual art appreciation.

“As Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group commemorates our 95th anniversary and the start of our transformative brand journey, April holds special significance for us. We are honoured to be a part of the prestigious Paris 100 event, which aligns seamlessly with our focus on excellence. We are delighted to bring Chinese culture at the forefront of the global stage, while also celebrating the rich cultural ties between China and France, two nations connected by the beauty and ingenuity of heritage in excellent craftsmanship.” said Ms. Sonia Cheng, Vice-chairman of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group.

This momentous occasion marks a vision that sets the course for the Group’s future: “To be the leading global jewellery brand that is a trusted lifetime partner for every generation”. With this new vision, the Group is committed to upholding the highest standards of Chinese jewellery craftsmanship, while also passing on the beauty of Chinese art and culture to international audiences.



Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s Donations in Empowering and Strengthening Communities

As a testament to its commitment to support nurturing talent in sports, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has specially created a 24K Pure Gold Shuttlecock Decoration for auction at this special occasion. The unique shuttlecock decoration showcases the artisan's creativity through its vivid electroformed design. When tilted at a 45-degree angle, it radiates a captivating sparkle. The decoration is elegantly showcased in a red gift box with a gold clasp bearing the auspicious Chinese character “福“ symbolising ”good fortune”. As the clasp is turned upside down to unveil the treasure within, it beautifully represents the arrival of abundant blessings, accompanied by a subtle shimmer of gold.

The auction of the shuttlecock decoration generated RMB 120,000 in funds. The organiser will donate the proceeds to the local badminton clubs under Lin Dan, Taufik Hidayat, Peter Gade and Lee Chong Wei, to promote badminton while supporting aspiring athletes and making a meaningful and positive impact in the lives of the community at large.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s participation in Paris 100 marks a milestone in the Group’s legacy of trust, innovation, and cultural preservation, reaffirming its position as a leading Chinese jeweller dedicated to upholding Chinese heritage while captivating and inspiring audiences worldwide.

Immaculate Craftsmanship Passed Down Generations – Launch of “Paris 100” Collection

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery proudly presents the "Paris 100" Collection, a tribute marking the 60th anniversary of China-France relations and the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. This meticulously crafted collection captures the spirit of international connections fostered through the sport of badminton.

Crafted through exquisite craftsmanship inherited from years of history and heritage, the “Paris 100” Collection highlights the shared values of the two nations, focusing on the shuttlecock as a central theme. Its design artfully combines elements of the French national flag, the Eiffel Tower, and the shuttlecock itself, symbolising France's commitment to embracing its rich history, while showcasing the spirt of inclusivity and creativity in sports. Included in the collection are a 18K White Gold Diamond Necklace and a 24K Pure Gold Necklace, immaculately depicting the unique aspects and three dimensions of the shuttlecock by utilising the gold spinel technique.

Photo of Ambassador Lu Shaye, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of France (third from left), taken at the event with Ms. Sonia Cheng, Vice-chairman of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (third from right), Mr Lin Dan (first from right), Mr Taufik Hidayat (second from right), Mr Lee Chong Wei (first from left) and Mr Peter Gade (second from left) The 24K Pure Gold Shuttlecock Decoration for auction at the “Paris 100” event Chow Tai Fook Jewellery’s “Paris 100” Collection

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited



Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the “Group”; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group celebrates its 95th anniversary this year, guided by a vision: “To be the leading global jewellery brand that is a trusted lifetime partner for every generation”.

Founded in 1929, the Group’s iconic brand “CHOW TAI FOOK” has become an emblem of tradition, celebrated for its bold designs and an unwavering attention to detail. Building upon a rich heritage and a foundation of trust, the Group is not only widely recognised for honouring traditions but also for fostering deep, meaningful connections with a diverse customer base through its products. The Group’s long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has been integral to its success over time and has become synonymous with excellence, value and authenticity.

As a leading Chinese jeweller, the Group believes in blending contemporary cutting-edge designs with traditional techniques to create jewellery that can be passed down from generation to generation. Every collection is thoughtfully conceived and crafted to reflect the stories of our customers, celebrating the special moments in their lives. Committed to growing alongside our customers, the Group embraces a spirit that aspires to inspire and captivate generations to come, weaving the story of CHOW TAI FOOK into the fabric of their lives.

Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group’s brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand with curated retail experiences, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group is committed to delivering sustainable long-term value creation for its stakeholders by enhancing the quality of earnings and driving higher value growth. With an extensive retail network of nearly 8,000 stores across China as well as multiple locations globally, and a growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing targeted online-to-offline (“O2O”) strategies to strengthen its competitiveness in today’s omni-channel retail environment.

