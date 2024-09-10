Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Unveils New Concept Store in Central Hong Kong, Advancing Brand Transformation Through Elevated Customer Experience



(Hong Kong, China, 10 September 2024) Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (“Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group”, the “Group” or the “Company”; SEHK stock code: 1929), the leading Chinese jeweller built on nearly a century of trust and innovation, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new concept store in Hong Kong. This revitalised retail presence and elevated customer experience marks a significant milestone for the Group as it continues to deliver on the multi-year brand transformation announced in April 2024.

Celebrating Legacy, Delivering a Contemporary Retail Experience

The new concept store meticulously showcases Chinese culture and exquisite craftsmanship, paying homage to the values which are deeply rooted in Chow Tai Fook’s brand. At the dawn of the brand’s 95th anniversary, the new concept store is a celebration of Chinese history and design, while infusing modernity across the collections and overall customer experience.

Located at 42-46 Queen’s Road, Central, Hong Kong, the reimagined store delivers an evolved, end to end customer experience. Embracing a gallery-like aesthetic, the concept store showcases the jewellery collections as treasures, while allowing customers to fully immerse themselves in the contemporary allure of Chinese heritage and design.

"The new store opening in Hong Kong marks a pivotal milestone in the evolution and contemporising of the Chow Tai Fook Jewellery brand. We take immense pride in unveiling a space that epitomises modern elegance while embracing our rich heritage, a story that began in Guangzhou in 1929," said Ms. Sonia Cheng, Vice-chairman of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group. "Through this new concept store, the launch of our five-storey Shanghai flagship store in 2025 and the reimagined retail spaces to follow, we are delivering on a commitment to bring Chinese culture and craftsmanship to the global customers. The new concept store masterfully translates our legacy into contemporary jewellery, inviting customers to immerse themselves in the intricate allure of our creations."

Transformative Retail Experience

The new concept store, occupying 2,880 square feet of prime retail space on Queen’s Road, Central — one of Hong Kong's most iconic and historically significant streets— is designed to provide an immersive retail journey. The store's interior, crafted in collaboration with renowned designer Ms. Sue Loughry, has a collection-based layout and prominently features the iconic ‘Chow Tai Fook Timeless Red’ as its signature colour. The colour palette reflects the brand’s Chinese heritage and cultural significance of red in Chinese tradition.

Sue brings over 30 years of experience in luxury retail design in Asia. Her career, deeply rooted in the world of luxury and retail architecture, is marked by a commitment to precision and creativity. Her deep expertise and unique vision have significantly shaped the luxury retail industry.

"Designing the store involved a complete brand reimagining, to invoke emotions of comfort and discovery in the customer,” Sue said. “We removed physical barriers to create an alluring atmosphere, with dedicated associates offering a bespoke experience for customers.” Distinctive wall features and graceful curves create a spacious and stylish atmosphere, while soft lighting and elegant wooden accents elevate the presentation of Chow Tai Fook’s jewellery, inviting patrons to perceive the pieces as true works of art in a welcoming environment.

Celebrate With Us

The Group cordially invites everyone to celebrate this milestone for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery. Discover and experience the future of jewellery at the concept store in Central.

To enhance the celebratory experience, the Group is excited to launch an in-store exhibition from 10 to 24 September, showcasing selected artifacts that are steeped in history and reaffirming the Group’s commitment to showcasing Chinese artistry and cultural heritage to the world.

Details:

Location: 42-46 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Opening Hours: 10:15 – 19:00



Photos / Captions

The new concept store prominently features the iconic

‘Chow Tai Fook Timeless Red’ as its signature colour. Distinctive wall features and graceful curves create a spacious and stylish atmosphere, while soft lighting and elegant wooden accents elevate the presentation of Chow Tai Fook’s jewellery, inviting patrons to perceive the pieces as true works of art.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Founded in 1929, the Group’s iconic brand “CHOW TAI FOOK” has become an emblem of tradition, celebrated for its bold designs and an unwavering attention to detail. Building upon a rich heritage and a foundation of trust, the Group is not only widely recognised for honouring traditions but also for fostering deep, meaningful connections with a diverse customer base through its products. The Group’s long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has been integral to its success over time and has become synonymous with excellence, value and authenticity.

As a leading Chinese jeweller, the Group believes in blending contemporary cutting-edge designs with traditional techniques to create jewellery that can be passed down from generation to generation. Every collection is thoughtfully conceived and crafted to reflect the stories of our customers, celebrating the special moments in their lives. Committed to growing alongside our customers, the Group embraces a spirit that aspires to inspire and captivate generations to come, weaving the story of CHOW TAI FOOK into the fabric of their lives.

Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group’s brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand with curated retail experiences, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group is committed to delivering sustainable long-term value creation for its stakeholders by enhancing the quality of earnings and driving higher value growth. With an extensive retail network of nearly 8,000 stores across China as well as multiple locations globally, and a growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing targeted online-to-offline (“O2O”) strategies to strengthen its competitiveness in today’s omni-channel retail environment.

