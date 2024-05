Chubb Rises In Pre-market On News Of Warren Buffet's Share Holding

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chubb Limited (CB) were rising more than 8 percent in pre-market on Thursday to $273.71, after veteran investor Warren Buffett 's Berkshire Hathaway revealed its holding in the company.

In its quarterly statement, Berkshire said nearly 26 million shares of the insurance giant worth around $6.7 billion it held at the end of March.

Chubb shares had closed at $252.97, down 0.08 percent on Wednesday. The stock has been trading in the range of $183.71 - $260.58 in the last 1 year.