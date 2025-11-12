Chubb Life Hong Kong Launches Market-First Dementia Insurance Plan, Side by Side



Pioneering Holistic Support for Dementia Patients and Caregivers in Hong Kong HONG KONG SAR -



A panel discussion was held at the kick-off event of Side-by-Side Dementia Film Festival. Leading voices in the field of dementia care and advocacy — including (from left to right) Queenie Man, Founder & CEO of The Project Futurus; Alison Lim, Singaporean early-onset dementia advocate and founder of Dementia & Co; Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia; and celebrity caregiver Vincci Cheuk, shared insights into dementia and caregiving. Together with caregivers and experts, they opened a safer, more informed space for dialogue around dementia.



Hong Kong faces a significant demographic shift, with one in three residents expected to be aged 65 or above by 20461, and dementia cases projected to exceed 390,000 by 20452. The burden on families is substantial, with an alarming 42% of family caregivers reporting depression3.



Designed in response to critical care challenges faced by dementia patients and their families, Side by Side provides holistic support throughout the long-term dementia journey, offering both financial and emotional lifelines. Key features include:



Early detection and diagnosis: Complimentary cognitive assessments 4 for the Insured and designated family members, prioritizing early prevention.

Complimentary cognitive assessments for the Insured and designated family members, prioritizing early prevention. Financial support: Benefits payable upon initial diagnosis of both moderate dementia and severe dementia. Continuing Care Benefit provides long-term monthly payouts after the severe dementia benefit is paid.

Benefits payable upon initial diagnosis of both moderate dementia and severe dementia. Continuing Care Benefit provides long-term monthly payouts after the severe dementia benefit is paid. Flexible s ettlement o ptions 5 : Choice of lump sum or monthly installment plan for severe dementia benefits.

Choice of lump sum or monthly installment plan for severe dementia benefits. Premium w aiver: All future premiums waived after a severe dementia diagnosis.

All future premiums waived after a severe dementia diagnosis. Management continuity: Appointment of a designated successor owner 6 to minimize complicated procedures if the original owner becomes mentally incapacitated.

Appointment of a designated successor owner to minimize complicated procedures if the original owner becomes mentally incapacitated. Simple application: Answering just one health question and no medical underwriting required. Recognizing the burden on caregivers, Side by Side includes a Caregiver Support Benefit, reimbursing professional counselling expenses after the insured is diagnosed with severe dementia. In addition, the Step by Step Care value-added service4, available in Hong Kong, Macau, and designated Greater Bay Area cities, grants families access to personal case management, early cognitive assessment, daily living support, therapy services, and ongoing training programs - all designed to provide accessible and personalized support.



Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia, said, "Introducing Hong Kong's first dedicated dementia insurance plan, Side by Side, is more than a product innovation - it is a reflection of our commitment to building a stronger, more connected community. What sets Side by Side apart is its holistic approach with a special focus on supporting caregivers, because we understand that dementia touches not only individuals, but everyone around them. Side by Side is designed to provide practical solutions and emotional support at every stage of the journey."



Side by Side is the latest addition to Chubb Life Hong Kong's signature Silver Life product series, which is specifically tailored for silver age customers. The series offers comprehensive solutions, including life protection, hospital and surgical cash coverage, cancer protection coverage, and now, dedicated dementia coverage.



For more information about Side by Side Dementia Insurance Plan, please refer to:



Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department: http://bit.ly/4nTyLpH Hong Kong Alzheimer's Disease Association: http://bit.ly/3VtYecK The Hong Kong Polytechnic University: http://bit.ly/3KkxoRW These services do not form part of the Plan. Please refer to the "Step by Step Care – value-added services leaflet" for details and the applicable terms and conditions of the related services. The availability of the payment options is subject to Chubb Life Hong Kong's prevailing administrative rules, as determined by the company periodically. If the installment payment option is selected and the Insured passes away after the Severe Dementia Benefit becomes payable but before all installments have been disbursed, the outstanding balance of the Severe Dementia Benefit will be paid to successor owner in a lump sum, upon receipt of the Insured's proof of death. Upon diagnosis of the Insured as mentally incapacitated (as defined under the Mental Health Ordinance (Cap. 136 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) by a registered specialist in psychiatry, neurology or geriatrics, the successor owner shall assume ownership of the policy.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2025 - Chubb Life Hong Kong today announced the launch of the Side by Side Dementia Insurance Plan (Side by Side), Hong Kong's first standalone policy dedicated to supporting individuals with dementia and their caregivers. Side by Side offers a simple application process, benefits payable upon initial diagnosis of both moderate dementia and severe dementia, and holistic end-to-end support, building on Chubb Life Hong Kong's deep understanding of and commitment to address the evolving needs of the silver aged community.Hong Kong faces a significant demographic shift, with one in three residents expected to be aged 65 or above by 2046, and dementia cases projected to exceed 390,000 by 2045. The burden on families is substantial, with an alarming 42% of family caregivers reporting depressionDesigned in response to critical care challenges faced by dementia patients and their families, Side by Side provides holistic support throughout the long-term dementia journey, offering both financial and emotional lifelines. Key features include:Recognizing the burden on caregivers, Side by Side includes a Caregiver Support Benefit, reimbursing professional counselling expenses after the insured is diagnosed with severe dementia. In addition, the Step by Step Care value-added service, available in Hong Kong, Macau, and designated Greater Bay Area cities, grants families access to personal case management, early cognitive assessment, daily living support, therapy services, and ongoing training programs - all designed to provide accessible and personalized support.Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia, said, "Introducing Hong Kong's first dedicated dementia insurance plan, Side by Side, is more than a product innovation - it is a reflection of our commitment to building a stronger, more connected community. What sets Side by Side apart is its holistic approach with a special focus on supporting caregivers, because we understand that dementia touches not only individuals, but everyone around them. Side by Side is designed to provide practical solutions and emotional support at every stage of the journey."Side by Side is the latest addition to Chubb Life Hong Kong's signature Silver Life product series, which is specifically tailored for silver age customers. The series offers comprehensive solutions, including life protection, hospital and surgical cash coverage, cancer protection coverage, and now, dedicated dementia coverage.For more information about Side by Side Dementia Insurance Plan, please refer to: https://www.chubb.com/hk-en/personal/side-by-side-dementia-insurance-plan.html

About Chubb Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 43,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.





