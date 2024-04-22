22.04.2024 12:50:23

Chubb To Buy Pet Insurance Provider Healthy Paws From Aon; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Insurance firm Chubb Corp. (CB) announced Monday a definitive agreement to acquire Healthy Paws, a U.S.-based managing general agent or MGA specializing in pet insurance, from professional services firm Aon plc (AON).

Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, were not disclosed. Jon Harris, who is currently President and COO of Healthy Paws, will continue leading the business.

Healthy Paws, founded in 2009, currently serves more than 500,000 dogs and cats in the U.S. The company provides program and claims administration through a digital proprietary platform.

Since 2013, Chubb has been the exclusive underwriter of the Healthy Paws pet insurance program for Aon.

Chubb expects the acquisition will help it to expand in a niche market with substantial growth potential.

John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and President, North America Insurance, said, "Together, we will be able to extend the reach and amplify the impact of this esteemed pet insurance brand in a vastly underpenetrated market. As part of Chubb, Healthy Paws will empower more pet owners to fund medical care and navigate the rising costs of veterinary care."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Chubb Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Chubb Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Chubb Ltd 130,00 -1,52% Chubb Ltd

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung setzt sich fort: ATX stabil -- DAX nahe 18.000er Marke -- Märkte in Asien mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich stabil, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeitweise die Marke von 18.000 Punkten zurückerobert. Am Dienstag tendieren die asiatischen Indizes derweil in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen