Chugai Pharmaceutical Teams With Biomy For Development Of AI-based Cancer Pathology Program

(RTTNews) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (CHGCY.PK), Tuesday announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Biomy, Inc., a provider of innovative services for pharmaceutical companies, for the joint development of an AI-based cancer pathology diagnostic support program.

Through this partnership, the companies aim to implement personalized healthcare solutions in society, specially for patients battling with cancer.

Under this deal, Chugai's scientific knowledge will be integrated with Biomy's platform for tumor microenvironment analysis, aiming to reduce the workload of pathologists and provide optimal treatment and diagnosis for individual patients.

Chugai's stock closed at $27.05, up 0.74 percent on the OTC Markets.