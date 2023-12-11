Church Hutton Joins AeroVironment as Head of Government Relations

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) today announced Paul "Church” Hutton has joined as Vice President, Government Relations. Reporting to CEO Wahid Nawabi, Mr. Hutton will strengthen the company’s strategic engagement with the Department of Defense (DoD) and Congress.

"As a highly accomplished and respected government affairs leader with decades of experience in national security, Church is ideally suited to develop and implement our government relations strategy,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment’s chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Given his extensive knowledge of defense policy and the legislative process, we are confident he will give our innovative and battle-tested portfolio the visibility and support it deserves during this critical time.”

"I’m pleased to join Aerovironment at a critical moment for national security,” added Mr. Hutton. "Our continued strategic advantage over adversaries depends on government and industry delivering capability faster and more affordably. As the leader in fielded autonomous and attritable systems, AeroVironment is helping DoD offset strategic competitors today, but this phase of the race has only begun.”

Mr. Hutton comes to AeroVironment from Mercury Systems where he led all aspects of the company’s government relations program. Before that, he ran legislative affairs for Sierra Nevada Corporation and was head of Washington operations for a venture-backed start up. A retired Army officer and combat veteran, Mr. Hutton spent a decade in senior staff positions on Capitol Hill including on the professional staff of the Senate Appropriations and Senate Armed Services Committees and in the offices of Senators John McCain and Joe Manchin. He holds degrees from Johns Hopkins University and George Mason University.

