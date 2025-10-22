Churchill Downs Aktie
WKN: 923011 / ISIN: US1714841087
|
23.10.2025 01:46:27
Churchill Downs Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $38.10 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $65.40 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Churchill Downs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $77.10 million or $1.09 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $683.00 million from $628.50 million last year.
Churchill Downs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $38.10 Mln. vs. $65.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $683.00 Mln vs. $628.50 Mln last year.
