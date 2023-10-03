Cian Files Documents for the Registration of the Prospectus With the CBR

CIAN PLC (MOEX: CIAN) ("Cian” or the "Company”), a leading online real estate classifieds platform in Russia, has announced today that it has submitted the set of documents for the registration of the Prospectus of Foreign Securities to the Central Bank of Russia.

Cian has filed for registration with the Central Bank of Russia the Prospectus of Foreign Securities (the "Prospectus”) in relation to the Company’s American Depositary Shares, each representing one Ordinary Share of Cian PLC (the "ADSs”), as well as other documents required by applicable law for listing on the Moscow Exchange.

As previously disclosed in the Company's press release dated July 24, 2023, the Company’s ADSs were delisted from the New York Stock Exchange effective as of July 31, 2023. On September 20, 2023, the Company filed a Form 15F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) for termination of its registration of the ADSs with the SEC.

These measures have been taken with the intention to maintain trading of the Company's ADSs on the Moscow Exchange in the ordinary course of business.

About Cian

Cian is a leading online real estate classifieds platform in the large, underpenetrated and growing Russian real estate classifieds market, with a strong presence across Russia and leading positions in the country’s key metropolitan areas. The Company ranks among the top ten most popular online real estate classifieds globally in terms of traffic (based on SimilarWeb traffic data for August 2023). Cian’s networked real estate platform connects millions of real estate buyers and renters to millions of high-quality real estate listings of all types — residential and commercial, primary and secondary, urban and suburban. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company had over 1.9 million listings available through its platform and monthly audience with an average UMV of 19 million. Through its technology-driven platform and deep insights into the Russian real estate market the Company provides an end-to-end experience for its customers and users and helps them address multiple pain points on their journey to a new home or place to work.

Forward-Looking Statements

