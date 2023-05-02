Cian PLC Enters into a New Agreement for Acquisition of SmartDeal

Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN, MOEX: CIAN) ("Cian”, the "Group” or the "Company”), a leading online real estate classifieds platform in Russia, today announced that it entered into a new agreement for the acquisition of SmartDeal.

A subsidiary of the Group, iRealtor LLC, entered into a new binding preliminary agreement for acquisition of 100% in SmartDeal (Praktika Uspekha LLC), a company which provides e-registration and adjacent services for various types of property deals. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and, among other things, regulatory clearance by the Government Commission of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation. As the necessary government approvals under the previous preliminary agreement were not granted within the timeframe stipulated in that agreement, iRealtor LLC and Praktika Uspekha LLC agreed on and signed a new agreement.

SmartDeal was founded in 2017 and is one of the leading players in the property deals e-registration market in Russia providing services to diverse categories of customers including banks, real estate developers and agents. Cian and SmartDeal have established a partnership in the beginning of 2021 while developing the online transaction service Cian.Transaction launched in October 2021.

The acquisition of SmartDeal is expected to contribute to the development of the Cian’s end-to-end platform and boost our value proposition for both B2B and B2C clients, allowing Cian to further strengthen its online transaction products as well as enhancing our B2B products offerings for realtors, developers and banks.

About Cian

Cian is a leading online real estate classifieds platform in the large, underpenetrated and growing Russian real estate classifieds market, with a strong presence across Russia and leading positions in the country’s key metropolitan areas. The Company ranks among the top eleven most popular online real estate classifieds globally in terms of traffic (based on SimilarWeb traffic data for March 2023). Cian’s networked real estate platform connects millions of real estate buyers and renters to millions of high-quality real estate listings of all types — residential and commercial, primary and secondary, urban and suburban. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company had over 1.9 million listings available through its platform and monthly audience with an average UMV of 17 million. Through its technology-driven platform and deep insights into the Russian real estate market the Company provides an end-to-end experience for its customers and users and helps them address multiple pain points on their journey to a new home or place to work.

