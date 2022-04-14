|
14.04.2022 18:00:39
Cicor creates new true reserve shares
|
Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Bronschhofen, April 14, 2022 - Cicor Technologies Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) informs that a capital increase from authorized capital has been executed today.
For the capital increase, 340,000 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 10 each were created from the authorized capital according to Art. 5 sexies of the Company's Articles of Association and entered in the daily share register. The listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG will take place next week.
Contact
Cicor Management AG
Media & Investor Relations
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor's approximately 2,200 employees at eleven locations in Europe and Asia are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cicor Technologies Ltd
|c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
|9552 Bronschhofen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41719137300
|Fax:
|+41719137301
|E-mail:
|info@cicor.com
|Internet:
|www.cicor.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008702190
|Valor:
|870219
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1328913
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1328913 14-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
