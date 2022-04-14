Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Cicor creates new true reserve shares



14-Apr-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Bronschhofen, April 14, 2022 - Cicor Technologies Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) informs that a capital increase from authorized capital has been executed today. For the capital increase, 340,000 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 10 each were created from the authorized capital according to Art. 5 sexies of the Company's Articles of Association and entered in the daily share register. The listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG will take place next week.



The subscription rights of the 340,000 newly created true reserve shares have been withdrawn in view of potential acquisitions. The Cicor Group thus secures the flexibility to use the newly created shares at any time and at short notice to partially finance future acquisitions. Contact Cicor Management AG

