14.04.2022 18:00:39

Cicor creates new true reserve shares

Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Capital Increase
14-Apr-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Bronschhofen, April 14, 2022 - Cicor Technologies Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) informs that a capital increase from authorized capital has been executed today.

For the capital increase, 340,000 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 10 each were created from the authorized capital according to Art. 5 sexies of the Company's Articles of Association and entered in the daily share register. The listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG will take place next week.

The subscription rights of the 340,000 newly created true reserve shares have been withdrawn in view of potential acquisitions. The Cicor Group thus secures the flexibility to use the newly created shares at any time and at short notice to partially finance future acquisitions.

Contact

Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland

 

Media & Investor Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: media@cicor.com

The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor's approximately 2,200 employees at eleven locations in Europe and Asia are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.


Language: English
Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd
c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
Phone: +41719137300
Fax: +41719137301
E-mail: info@cicor.com
Internet: www.cicor.com
