Cicor records solid growth in the first quarter and further strengthens its position in the core markets
Bronschhofen, April 16, 2024 – The Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) continued to grow in the first three months of the year. Quarterly sales increased by 11.8% to CHF 107.3 million compared to the first quarter of the previous year (Q1/2023: CHF 96.0 million).
Despite the current economic weakness, the Cicor Group achieved slight organic sales growth of 0.3% and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0 before acquisitions. The main contribution to growth came from STS Defence (STS), which has been consolidated since January 24, 2024. Due to the aperiodic order intake in the aerospace & defence market – important projects had been won in the months prior to the integration – STS has only recorded a small number of new orders since the acquisition. As a result, new orders in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to CHF 97.4 million (Q1/2023: CHF 95.0 million), corresponding to a book-to-bill ratio of 0.9. Cicor thus continues to have a very high order backlog, which is almost equivalent to one year's sales.
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 3,200 employees at 20 locations are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.
