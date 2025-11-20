Cidara Therapeutics Aktie
Cidara Therapeutics Is Up Over 100%. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Just prior to last week's takeover news, Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CDTX) was already one of the year's top-performing stocks. Trading in the mid-$20s at the start of 2025, by mid-November, this highflier among biotech stocks had surged more than fivefold, to around $106 per share.But then came news of Merck's (NYSE: MRK) plans to acquire Cidara for $221.50 per share, or a 109% premium to its prior trading price. As a result of the takeover news, shares surged by over 100% on Nov. 14, the day of the deal announcement. Why is Merck willing to pony up for Cidara? Could other bidders emerge? If this is a done deal, are there any takeaways for investors? Let's explore each question and see how this news could help identify similar such opportunities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
