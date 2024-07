Citizens Financial Group Q2 Profit, Revenue Decline

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Wednesday reported net income available to common shareholders of $357 million or $0.78 per share for the second quarter, lower than $444 million or $0.92 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to lower revenue.

Excluding one-time items, underlying net income was $373 million or $0.82 per share, down from $497 million or $1.04 per share in the previous year.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one time items.

Net interest income decreased to $1.410 billion from $1.588 billion a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $1.963 billion from $2.094 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.95 billion.

Provision for credit losses was $182 million, up from $176 million a year ago.

The company's Board has declared a d a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on August 14, to shareholders of record on July 31.

Looking ahead, Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun said, "We are executing well on our strategic initiatives, and highlight that our Private Bank reached $4.0 billion in deposits and $3.6 billion in assets under management. We continue to be comfortable with our full year guidance and medium-term targets."