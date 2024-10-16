|
16.10.2024 05:00:00
Clariant MegaMax™ 800 sets new production record at Zhongtian Hechuang methanol plants
Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today announced outstanding results regarding its MegaMax 800 methanol synthesis catalyst at Zhongtian Hechuang which operates with two methanol units, each producing 1.8 megatons of methanol annually through a Lurgi MegaMethanol™ process. Both had been operating favorably with Clariant’s previous catalyst, MegaMax 700, for around 3.5 years prior to replacement with the newer MegaMax 800, as well as Clariant deep desulfurization systems ActiSorb™ S2 and ActiSorb S6 and successful startup in July 2020. Four-year results show excellent catalyst efficiency and productivity with operations at 110% of design capacity. Combined yield of MTO grade methanol has increased to 17,195 kilotons, and cumulative methanol production has soared to 48,600 tons per metric ton of catalyst, setting a new record among global coal-based mega-methanol plants.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Clariant AG
