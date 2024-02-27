|
27.02.2024 12:16:53
Clarivate Sees Full-year Results Below Street View - Update
(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)
For the full year, Clarivate Plc (CLVT) expects its full-year results below analysts' estimates.
The company expects adjusted income per share of $0.50 to $0.65 per share, versus the consensus estimate of $0.84 per share. Annual revenue is projected to be in the range $1.965 billion to $2.005 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $2.69 billion.
For the 12-month period, Clarivate expects annual capital expenditure of $110 million to $115 million.
Below are the Q4 earnings highlights for Clarivate Plc (CLVT):
Earnings: -$863 million in Q4 vs. $304.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.30 in Q4 vs. $0.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CLARIVATE Plc reported adjusted earnings of $163.4 million or $0.23 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.21 per share Revenue: $683.7 million in Q4 vs. $675.3 million in the same period last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Clarivate Analytics PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.02.24
|Ausblick: Clarivate Analytics legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Clarivate Analytics stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.23
|Ausblick: Clarivate Analytics gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Clarivate Analytics legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Clarivate Analytics PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Clarivate Analytics PLC Registered Shs
|6,65
|-17,39%