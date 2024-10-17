|
17.10.2024 16:22:42
CleanCore Commences Initial Roll-out Of Its Products At Knight-Swift Transportation Facilities
(RTTNews) - CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE) Thursday announced that it has commenced the initial roll-out of its products at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) facilities.
Knight-Swift will implement various CleanCore products, including Fill Stations, Power Caddies, Commercial Laundry units, and Ice Machines, ensuring efficient and eco-friendly cleaning solutions across its headquarters and additional operational facilities.
Knight-Swift is one of North America's largest trucking and logistics companies with over 130 locations, with an extensive fleet of approximately 19,000 tractors, 58,000 trailers, and a workforce of 24,000 employees.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zonare Medical Systems Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Zonare Medical Systems Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!