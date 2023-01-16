ClearOne Expands its UNITE® PTZ Camera Series with the Introduction of the UNITE 260 Pro

Kicking off its 2023 new product introductions on a high note, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today strengthened and expanded its line of UNITE® PTZ Cameras with the debut of the UNITE® 260 Pro Camera. The professional grade 4K Ultra HD camera features both a 20X optical zoom and 16X digital zoom that allows users to capture every participant in all meeting, training, and learning environments it is deployed in.

The new camera features an AI-based smart face tracking mode that keeps a selected presenter in the frame as they move about the room. Alternatively, the camera’s AI-based auto framing mode always keeps an entire group in perfect view. With dual video outputs HDMI and IP, the UNITE 260 Pro Camera is an excellent choice for a hybrid environment: streaming content while simultaneously showing it live where the presentation is occurring.

The camera’s advanced algorithms enable the lens to focus quickly and accurately. Camera functions can be controlled by USB, Ethernet, RS-485, and RS-232, providing users with maximum flexibility of usage.

"The new UNITE 260 Pro Camera is an ideal addition to any video conferencing, distance learning, or lecture capture system being used in large conference rooms, training centers, and classrooms,” explained ClearOne Interim CEO Derek Graham. "For example, in many classrooms, the most convenient location for camera placement for lecture capture is on the rear wall of the room. In large classrooms, that can be 40 feet to 50 feet (~12 to ~15 meters) away from the instructor. In a room like that, the 20X optical zoom provided by the UNITE 260 can make a huge difference in the ability of the camera to provide a clear picture of the instructor and any instructional aids being presented. Also, the AI based smart face tracking gives presenters the freedom to move around the entire space during their presentations.”

A high SNR CMOS sensor combined with 2D, and 3D noise reduction algorithms deliver a super clean image — even under low light conditions. Compatible with all popular meeting applications like Microsoft® Teams, Zoom™, WebEx™, and Google® Meet™, the UNITE 260 Pro supports USB 3.0 and 2.0 interfaces, and the USB interface supports YUY2, MJPEG, and H.264 video formats. It streams AV over IP using H.264 and H.265 video compression and can be powered by PoE, or 12V DC power sources.

The new ClearOne UNITE 260 Pro Camera is the latest addition to a growing line of professional UNITE Cameras offered by ClearOne to meet a wide range of applications and environments. The entire line of ClearOne UNITE PTZ Cameras will be on display at ISE 2023 in Barcelona, Spain at Booth 2V650.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com

