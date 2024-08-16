|
16.08.2024 19:38:00
Cleveland-Cliffs’ New 4-Year Labor Contract with the UAW Ratified at Dearborn Works
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) ("Cliffs”) announced today that its employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 600 have ratified a four-year labor contract for its Dearborn Works operations. The new contract is effective through July 31, 2028, and will cover approximately 1,000 UAW-represented workers at Dearborn.
Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO, stated, "This equitable deal with our team at Dearborn is the latest illustration of our strong commitment to a collaborative relationship that benefits our employees and Cliffs as a whole. We are pleased to solidify this partnership with the UAW for another four years.”
About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
Cleveland-Cliffs is a leading North America-based steel producer with focus on value-added sheet products, particularly for the automotive industry. The Company is vertically integrated from the mining of iron ore, production of pellets and direct reduced iron, and processing of ferrous scrap through primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 28,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.
