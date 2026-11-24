Click Aktie
WKN DE: A40G9H / ISIN: VGG2R09D1024
|
24.11.2026 15:50:37
Click Holdings Announces Share Repurchase Program For Up To $1.5 Mln
(RTTNews) - Click Holdings Limited (CLIK), and its subsidiaries, a provider of AI-powered human resources and senior care solutions in Hong Kong, today announced the approval of a share repurchase program, whereby the company would repurchase up to $1.5 million of its Class A ordinary shares.
The program is authorized for a period of up to 12 months and will be funded from available cash resources and expected operating cash flow, while preserving adequate liquidity for the company's working capital and on-going growth initiatives.
Click Holdings is of the opinion that the current market price of its shares does not adequately reflect the company's financial performance and long-term prospects.
The share repurchase program would be conducted through open-market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means in compliance with the applicable securities laws and regulations, including Nasdaq listing requirements.
Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Chan, remarked that repurchasing shares at current levels represents a highly accretive use of capital and an effective way to return value to shareholders.
CLK shares were gaining 4.42 percent and trading at $0.6899, during early hours Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Click Holding Limited Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Click Holding Limited Registered Shs
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Euphorie nach NVIDIA-Wende bereits wieder abgeflaut: ATX und DAX schließen tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen gespalten
Der heimische Leitindex gab am Dienstag deutlich ab. Der DAX verlor unterdessen ebenfalls klar. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. In Fernost zeigen sich die Märkte unterdessen uneinheitlich.