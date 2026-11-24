(RTTNews) - Click Holdings Limited (CLIK), and its subsidiaries, a provider of AI-powered human resources and senior care solutions in Hong Kong, today announced the approval of a share repurchase program, whereby the company would repurchase up to $1.5 million of its Class A ordinary shares.

The program is authorized for a period of up to 12 months and will be funded from available cash resources and expected operating cash flow, while preserving adequate liquidity for the company's working capital and on-going growth initiatives.

Click Holdings is of the opinion that the current market price of its shares does not adequately reflect the company's financial performance and long-term prospects.

The share repurchase program would be conducted through open-market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means in compliance with the applicable securities laws and regulations, including Nasdaq listing requirements.

Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Chan, remarked that repurchasing shares at current levels represents a highly accretive use of capital and an effective way to return value to shareholders.

CLK shares were gaining 4.42 percent and trading at $0.6899, during early hours Tuesday on the Nasdaq.