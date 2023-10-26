Clinisupplies Acquires Aquaflush TAI Portfolio to Continue Building a Leading Chronic Care Organisation

Clinisupplies Limited ("Clinisupplies”), a leading manufacturer and supplier of continence care consumables, today announced the acquisition of the Aquaflush transanal irrigation ("TAI”) business from Renew Medical Inc. and Renew Medical UK Limited, a US and UK manufacturer of continence products (together "Renew”).

The acquisition of the Aquaflush TAI range will enable Clinisupplies to expand its offering to include bowel management products, while also supporting patients living with chronic bowel issues through its nursing services.

Clinisupplies continues to integrate fast growing businesses, strengthening its position as a leading UK based direct-to-consumer chronic care company, providing continence care products and nursing services that helps support the NHS. Earlier this year, following an investment by funds managed by KKR, Clinisupplies announced the acquisition of Great Bear Healthcare, a UK-based manufacturer and supplier of urinary continence care products for managing acute and chronic conditions in the community.

Paul Cook, CEO at Clinisupplies, commented: "The Aquaflush business is a perfect fit with Clinisupplies’ purpose of helping people with continence issues to live more freely through the products and services we provide. It is our ambition to continue broadening this range of products and services in order to reach more consumers and healthcare professionals and to better support their needs. We are excited to add the Aquaflush range to our portfolio and to continue building on our growing position in the UK and around the world.”

Jason Tate, CEO at Renew, commented: "We have been delighted with the success Renew has enjoyed in recent years, and for the growing number of people who rely on the innovative range of Aquaflush TAI products. We are excited to see the next phase of development for the range and the growing support for Aquaflush users under the team at Clinisupplies.”

KKR invested in Clinisupplies through KKR Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II, a $4.0 billion fund focused on investing in high-growth health care companies. KKR has a long track record of supporting health care companies globally, having invested approximately $19 billion in the sector since 2004.

About Clinisupplies

Clinisupplies is a manufacturer and supplier of medical appliances specialising in continence products for managing acute and chronic conditions. Employing over 500 people in the UK, China and India, Clinisupplies provides its products to the NHS and delivers direct to patients’ homes through Clinidirect, its dispensing appliance contractor.

Clinisupplies is focused on developing products which are simple and discreet to use. Its product development team works with clinicians and patients to develop a strong product pipeline to be manufactured at its CE, ISO, US FDA approved facilities.

Please visit www.clinisupplies.co.uk for further information.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.

