Clorox Aktie

WKN: 856678 / ISIN: US1890541097

03.11.2025 23:03:48

Clorox Co. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) reported earnings for first quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $80 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $99 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 18.9% to $1.429 billion from $1.762 billion last year.

Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $80 Mln. vs. $99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $1.429 Bln vs. $1.762 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.95 - $6.30

