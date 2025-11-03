Clorox Aktie
WKN: 856678 / ISIN: US1890541097
|
03.11.2025 23:03:48
Clorox Co. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) reported earnings for first quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $80 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $99 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 18.9% to $1.429 billion from $1.762 billion last year.
Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $80 Mln. vs. $99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $1.429 Bln vs. $1.762 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.95 - $6.30
