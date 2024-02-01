01.02.2024 22:17:30

Clorox Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $93 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $99 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $1.99 billion from $1.72 billion last year.

Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $93 Mln. vs. $99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.75 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.10 -Revenue (Q2): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 - $5.50

