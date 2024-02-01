|
01.02.2024 22:17:30
Clorox Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $93 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $99 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.16 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $1.99 billion from $1.72 billion last year.
Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $93 Mln. vs. $99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.75 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.10 -Revenue (Q2): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 - $5.50
