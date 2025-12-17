Network Associates Aktie
WKN DE: 894606 / ISIN: US6409381067
|
17.12.2025 16:12:21
Cloudflare, JD Cloud Deepen Alliance To Power Global AI Infrastructure
(RTTNews) - Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) and JD Cloud, which is associated with JD.com, Wednesday announced a major expansion of their partnership aimed at creating a global platform for AI inference workloads.
This move comes in response to the soaring demand for AI applications that can be spread across various locations, with the potential to reduce inference latency by up to 80 percent.
By merging Cloudflare's global connectivity with JD Cloud's infrastructure in China, developers can easily launch and scale AI applications without hassle, even across borders.
After five years of working together, this new integration lets businesses reach users in China and around the world with just a simple setup, all while enjoying better security, faster performance, and easier operations.
NET is currently trading at $197.73, up $0.20 or 0.10 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
