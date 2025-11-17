Cloudflare To Acquire Replicate For Quick And Easy Deployment Of Any AI Model

(RTTNews) - Cloudflare, Inc. (NET), Monday announced its decision to acquire Replicate, an AI platform, enabling quick and easy deployment of any AI model to millions of Cloudflare users worldwide.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition would help developers to discover any model they want from one of the industry's largest catalogs, deploy it instantly on Cloudflare's global network, and build an entire full-stack application in one place.

The acquisition is expected to close in the next two months.

Currently, NET is moving down 2.71 percent, to $204.90 on the New York Stock Exchange.