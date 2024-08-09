CLP Power Hosts Low-Carbon Cooking Competition for Chefs of Chinese Cuisine to Showcase Energy Efficiency of Electric Woks Up to 80%



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 August 2024 - CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) organised a Low-Carbon Legacy．All Electric Professional Cooking Competition on August 7 to promote energy-efficient electric cooking to the catering industry, encouraging Chinese restaurants in particular to switch to electric woks, which have an energy efficiency of around 80% and save over 60% on energy costs compared to traditional woks.



CLP Power Managing Director Mr Joseph Law (seventh right), CLP Power Chief Corporate Development Officer Ms Quince Chong (sixth left), CLP Power Senior Director of Customer Success & Experience Ms Lena Low (fifth right), and the judging panel and catering industry representatives kick off the competition.

The competition attracted 28 chefs of Chinese cuisine. They are required to use giant grouper fillets paired with sustainable, organic, and low-carbon ingredients to demonstrate their culinary skills using all-electric cooking methods. A professional judging panel selected gold, silver, and bronze medal winners while a New Low Carbon Electric Kitchen Award was presented to the chef who made best use of low-carbon ingredients, generated the least amount of kitchen waste, and cooked dishes in the most energy-efficient manner (see attachment for full list of winners).



One of the judges was Professor Michael Leung, Chair Professor of the School of Energy and Environment of City University of Hong Kong, who conducted research on the energy efficiency of electric stoves last year. The study found that the energy efficiency of electric woks was as high as around 80%, about four times that of traditional woks, saving more than 60% on energy costs and reducing carbon emissions by more than 50%. The savings are achieved due to the direct heating of the bottom of the woks by induction cookers, which prevents the dissipation of heat into the air during cooking. A demonstration of the energy efficiency of electric wok was conducted on the day of the competition. The demonstration involved measuring the energy consumption of cooking a dish of Sautéed Garoupa Fillets to showcase the energy-saving performance of low-carbon electric cooking to the catering industry.



Another judge, President of Hong Kong Chinese Chefs Association Mr Ricky Kong said, "In recent years, an increasing number of restaurants has used electric woks due to their rapid heating capabilities, which enhance cooking efficiency, cook dishes with a distinctive 'wok hei' flavour, and speed up the serving time. In addition, electric kitchens tend to have a lower temperature and less noise, which greatly improves the working environment and helps attract more young people to join the industry and maintain the cultural legacy of Chinese cuisine."



CLP Power Managing Director Mr Joseph Law said, "At CLP Power, we are dedicated to promoting the low-carbon transformation of the catering industry. We are aware of the operational pressure that the industry is facing and of their desire to minimise the environmental impact of their operation. We are therefore supporting the catering industry in strengthening energy management and promoting electric cooking and energy-saving appliances. This will improve energy efficiency, reduce energy costs and carbon emissions, and achieve sustainable development."



The gold, silver, and bronze medal winners of this year's Low-Carbon Legacy．All Electric Professional Cooking Competition are Chef Chan Man-ho (middle), Chef Chung Pak-hei (right), Chef Chan Kin-chung (left). The New Low Carbon Electric Kitchen Award is presented to Chef Chan Man-ho.

The Low-Carbon Legacy．All Electric Professional Cooking Competition was an individual competition. The judging panel comprised senior chefs, food critics, and CLP Power management. In addition to Professor Michael Leung and Mr Ricky Kong, the panel included the Honorary President of the Hong Kong Chinese Chefs Association Mr Leung Fai Hung, Founding President of the Hong Kong International Culinary Art Association Limited Mr Chan Kwok Keung, the President of Kwan Sang Catering Professional Employees Association Mr Hui Mei Tak, and Executive Director of the Hong Kong Hotel Association Mr Patrick Kwok, along with media veterans Ms Michelle Loo and Mr Jacky Chan.



Winners of the CLP Power Low-Carbon Legacy ． All Electric Professional Cooking Competition



Award

Winning Chefs

Dishes

Gold

Chan Man-ho

(Royal Plaza Hotel)

Deluxe Grouper Garden

Silver

Chung Pak-hei

(Ming Court of Cordis, Hong Kong)

Distilled Bloom

Bronze

Chan Kin-chung

(Sha Tin Clubhouse of the Hong Kong Jockey Club)

Crispy Pickled Fish

New Low Carbon Electric Kitchen Award

Chan Man-ho

(Royal Plaza Hotel)

Deluxe Grouper Garden



