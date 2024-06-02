CLPe Teams Up with CityUHK to Install Solar Power System Across the Campus



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 June 2024 - CLPe and City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) announced that they have teamed up to install advanced high-efficiency bifacial solar panels across the campus as a one-stop Solar-as-a-Service solution provided by CLPe, which promotes the adoption of renewable energy in the University in the most cost-effective way. CLPð?? Head of Building Energy Management Mr Frederick Wong (first left), and Associate Vice-President (Campus Development, Facilities and Sustainability) and Chief of Campus Development, Facilities and Sustainability of City University of Hong Kong Professor Thomas Ng (first right) sign an agreement to jointly install a solar power system across the CityUHK campus to accelerate decarbonisation, witnessed by CLPð?? Managing Director Mr Ringo Ng (second left) and President of City University of Hong Kong Professor Freddy Boey (second right).

Nearly 2,000 high-efficiency bifacial solar panels – which absorb sunlight on both sides and generate around 10% more electricity than traditional single-sided panels – will be fitted on the rooftops of more than 30 buildings on the CityUHK campus by CLPe, covering approximately 4,500 square metres of rooftop space.



The system is expected to generate approximately 1.15GWh of electricity per year, which is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of around 280 households and will reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 450 tonnes a year. CLPe will also introduce a real-time monitoring platform to enhance monitoring of the operation, which can improve the performance and operational efficiency of the solar energy system.



In addition, the project will incorporate scientific research by CityUHK by testing the electricity-free, passive radiative cooling paint for buildings developed by i2Cool, a technology-based start-up under the HK Tech 300 Programme organised by CityUHK. The coating reflects sunlight and helps reduce the temperature of buildings and will be tested on one of the CityUHK rooftops to evaluate its effectiveness in enhancing solar power generation.



CityUHK President Professor Freddy Boey said, "Global warming and extreme weather are pressing issues of our time. As a world-class university, CityUHK's academic and research teams are committed to pioneering innovative solutions for the future. We continue to drive and implement sustainable development through ground-breaking research and solutions to have a significant impact in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the world."



CLPe Managing Director Mr Ringo Ng said he was delighted to work with CityUHK to provide the campus with a bespoke one-stop Solar-as-a-Service solution to accelerate the pace of carbon reduction. "CLPe will fund, design, and install solar panels based on the unique characteristics of each building's rooftop," he explained. "After the system has been put into operation, CLPe will also manage the operation of the system, enabling CityUHK to promote renewable energy on campus in the most cost-effective way. This project demonstrates how large-scale renewable energy systems can be implemented in densely developed urban areas."



Work on the solar project is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year and to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. CLPe will continue to explore further collaboration with CityUHK in energy conservation and carbon reduction, including building energy management and monitoring systems, retro-commissioning services, smart sensing, automation, and Cooling-as-a-Service. The initiatives aim to incorporate more decarbonisation elements into the campus, raise awareness of green living among teachers and students, and encourage further partnership between businesses and the educational sector to advance sustainable development.



CityUHK is committed to fulfilling the University's social responsibility and emphasises sustainable development. It was the first university in Hong Kong to establish a School of Energy and Environment, and it set up the Hong Kong Institute for Clean Energy to lead research and practice in sustainable development and clean energy. In addition, sustainable elements are incorporated into the CityUHK campus and the Student Hostel at Whitehead, Ma On Shan, which is set to open in this September, to reduce our carbon footprint. CityUHK also continues to implement various measures to advocate energy and water conservation, recycling, and carbon emission reduction to faculty and students, contributing to a sustainable future. As a trusted partner for energy and infrastructure solutions in Hong Kong and Mainland China, CLPe delivers urban and industrial energy infrastructure in power, heating, cooling, etransportation, and data centres to cities, comprehensive building energy management in cooling, solar energy, energy storage, EV charging, electrical and mechanical services, and smart solutions to commercial and industrial customers, and a platform of sustainable home products and services to mass market customers. For details, please visit www.clpesolutions.com. About City University of Hong Kong City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) is an innovative hub for world-class research and education. We have 10 Colleges and Schools: Business, Engineering, Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, Science, Veterinary Medicine and Life Sciences, Creative Media, Data Science, Energy and Environment, Law, and Graduate Studies, together with 28 academic units. CityUHK is ranked in the top 100 in the world, top 20 in Asia and top 5 young universities under 50 years of history.



We aim to unleash our students' passion for learning through inspirational learning, help them to work as a team through interactive learning, and encourage them to explore outside the academic world and embrace their inspiration and inventions through innovative learning. Moreover, we pursue research that has a scientific, technological and social impact. For more information about CityUHK, please visit: www.cityu.edu.hk.

