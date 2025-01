Coca-Cola Announces Q1 Dividend At $2.50 Per Share

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) Friday, announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.50 per share for the first quarter.

The dividend applies to both the company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock and is scheduled to be paid on February 7. Shareholders on record as of the close of business on January 24 will be eligible to receive the dividend.

COKE closed Friday's trading at $1,254 down 2.56 percent or $32.95 on the Nasdaq.