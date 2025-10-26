Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
26.10.2025 17:30:22
Coca-Cola Stock Jumps Following Earnings Beat. Will the Run Continue for Investors?
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock surged higher following its earnings announcement for the third quarter of 2025.The beverage giant rose 4% following the announcement as it posted positive revenue and earnings growth. However, the company has struggled to outperform the S&P 500 in recent years. Knowing that, is the stock headed for a long-awaited rebound, or is the good news likely to be forgotten?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!