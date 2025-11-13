Coco Robotics And DoorDash Expand Partnership To Miami, Los Angeles, And Chicago

(RTTNews) - DoorDash Inc. (DASH) and Coco Robotics, an autonomous delivery company, on Thursday announced that they have extended their collaboration to scale automated deliveries throughout Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Through DoorDash's DashMart locations, the partnership expands Coco's offerings to include groceries and daily necessities.

Coco's robots will now support DashMart Fulfillment Services, allowing national grocers and retailers to reach more customers after more than 14,000 successful pilot deliveries.

Both businesses' dedication to multi-modal, sustainable delivery solutions is reflected in the expansion. By 2026, Coco hopes to have deployed 10,000 robots and completed over 500,000 zero-emission deliveries.

