Codan To Acquire Eventide Communications

(RTTNews) - Codan Ltd. (CDA.AX), a technology company, on Monday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Zetron, Inc. has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Eventide Communications LLC.

The acquisition is expected to close in early 2027.

The company said the acquisition will expand Zetron's mission-critical communications portfolio.

Eventide's recording, reporting and analytics capabilities will complement Zetron's existing command-and-control solutions.

Eventide was founded in 1971 and serves public safety, utilities, transportation, defense and other mission-critical markets. Its NexLog recording solutions and Critical Insights AI platform have more than 9,000 installations across 82 countries.

Eventide Managing Director Matthew Schwartz and the company's senior leadership team will remain with the business following the acquisition.

Eventide is a U.S.-based provider of mission-critical recording and analytics solutions.

Codan is currently trading 2.48% higher at AUD 55.94 on the Australian Securities Exchange.