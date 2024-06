Cognizant Agrees To Provide Engineering Services To Gentherm - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) announced an agreement to provide engineering services to Gentherm (THRM). Cognizant is providing systems engineering, validation, and model-based development services from Hyderabad, India, and has created a test facility to conduct research and development for Gentherm products. The agreement features a dedicated delivery center to augment Gentherm's development of software and technologies.

Gentherm is a provider of thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and medical patient temperature management systems. It has more than 14,000 employees.