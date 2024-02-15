Cohu Announces Orders for New MEMS Microphone Tester

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced that a leading U.S. fabless semiconductor manufacturer has selected Sense+ system with µ-sense for testing their next generation high-fidelity microphones.

The µ-sense microphone tester is Cohu’s latest product in our MEMS test solution portfolio, and when combined with the Sense+ automation platform, it delivers state-of-the-art testing of high-fidelity microphones with up to 96 devices under test in parallel. The µ-sense tester provides precision measurements up to 78 dB signal-to-noise-ratio enabled by its unique patented technology. The µ-sense tester eliminates the need for anechoic rooms or chambers on the production floor, delivering cost-effective, high-throughput manufacturing for next generation high-fidelity microphones.

According to industry analysts, the MEMS microphone sensor market is projected to grow 14.5% annually over the next seven years reaching an estimated revenue of $6.2 billion. Cohu’s MEMS test solutions enable customers to test the new generation of high-accuracy, combo-sensors used in automotive ADAS, consumer wearables, mobile products, industrial automation and IoT (Internet of Things).

"We are excited to continue to evolve and expand our product offerings for testing MEMS devices, and this milestone reinforces the company’s position as a leader in semiconductor MEMS sensor test,” commented Luis Müller, Cohu President and CEO. "The integration of the µ-sense tester with our Sense+ automation platform offers customers a step function improvement in accuracy, sensitivity and high-speed production for testing next generation microphones.”

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.Cohu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release and accompanying materials may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations related to our testing solutions, systems and platforms; Cohu’s outlook for adoption of its products; market growth rates; and any other statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions; and/or include words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "would,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "plan,” "likely,” "believe,” "estimate,” "project,” "intend;” and/or other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Any third-party industry analyst forecasts quoted are for reference only and Cohu does not adopt or affirm any such forecasts.

Actual results and future business conditions could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: new product investments and product enhancements which may not be commercially successful; the semiconductor industry is seasonal, cyclical, volatile and unpredictable; recent erosion in mobile, automotive and industrial market sales; our ability to manage and deliver high quality products and services; failure of sole source contract manufacturer or our ability to manage third-party raw material, component and/or service providers; ongoing inflationary pressures on material and operational costs coupled with rising interest rates; economic recession; the semiconductor industry is intensely competitive, subject to rapid technological changes, and experiences consolidation of key customers for semiconductor test equipment; a limited number of customers account for a substantial percentage of net sales; significant exports to foreign countries with economic and political instability and competition from a number of Asia-based manufacturers; our relationships with customers may deteriorate; loss of key personnel; risks of using artificial intelligence within Cohu’s product developments and business; reliance on foreign locations and geopolitical instability in such locations critical to Cohu and its customers; natural disasters, war and climate-related changes, including related economic impacts; levels of debt; access to sufficient capital on reasonable or favorable terms; foreign operations and related currency fluctuations; required or desired accounting charges and the cost or effectiveness of accounting controls; instability of financial institutions where we maintain cash deposits and potential loss of uninsured cash deposits; significant goodwill and other intangibles as percentage of our total assets; increasingly restrictive trade and export regulations impacting our ability to sell products, specifically within China; risks associated with acquisitions, investments and divestitures such as integration and synergies; constraints related to corporate governance structures; share repurchases and related impacts; financial or operating results that are below forecast or credit rating changes impacting our stock price or financing ability; law/regulatory changes and including environmental or tax law changes; significant volatility in our stock price; the risk of cybersecurity breaches; enforcing or defending intellectual property claims or other litigation.

These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in Cohu’s filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and the other filings made by Cohu with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, Cohu does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215869819/en/