Cohu Aktie

WKN: 856506 / ISIN: US1925761066

12.02.2026 22:35:02

Cohu Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Cohu, Inc. (COHU), on Thursday, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $22.5 million or $0.48 per share, compared to $21.4 million or $0.46 per share last year.

Adjusted loss for the quarter was $7.2 million or $0.15 per share, compared to $7.1 million or $0.15 per share last year.

Fourth-quarter net sales were $122.2 million, up from $94.1 million last year.

"Cohu delivered Q4 revenue of $122 million, up 30% year over year, supported by improving market fundamentals with estimated test cell utilization increasing to 76% in December. Fourth quarter recurring revenue is up 25% year-over-year driven by strong demand across services, interface solutions, and handler-related spares business," said Cohu President and CEO Luis Müller. "Design-win momentum remains robust, spanning automotive ADAS, power devices, computing AI, and HBM inspection metrology solutions."

Looking forward, Cohu expects first quarter 2026 sales to be in a range of $122 million, plus or minus $7 million.

