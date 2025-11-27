Coinsilium Group Aktie

Coinsilium Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ACHP / ISIN: VGG225641015

27.11.2025 08:00:06

Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM

Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM

27-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Coinsilium Group Limited

(“Coinsilium” or the “Company”)

Notice of AGM

Gibraltar, 27 November – Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset investor and venture builder, is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of shareholders of Coinsilium will be held at World Trade Center, 6 Bayside Road, 1st Floor, Unit 1.02, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA at 9:30 a.m. CET, on 23 December 2025.

The Notice of the AGM and Proxy Form will shortly be available for download from the Company website: https://coinsilium.com/investors/aquis-rule-4-14 under the 'Circulars sent to Shareholders' section.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

 

Coinsilium Group Limited

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive

+350 2000 8223

+44 (0)7881 306 903

www.coinsilium.com

AlbR Capital Limited

(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker)

+44 (0)20 7469 0930

SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Nick Emerson

+44 (0)1483 413 500

 

Oberon Capital (Joint Broker)

Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock

+44 (0)20 3179 5300

OAK Securities (Joint Broker)

Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678

 

 

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company’s website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited (“Forza!”), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium’s strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company’s long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG225641015
Category Code: NOA
TIDM: COIN
LEI Code: 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31
Sequence No.: 409514
EQS News ID: 2236378

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

