Colgate-Palmolive Boosts FY23 Adj. EPS, Sales Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) raised its adjusted earnings, net sales and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings per share growth in double-digit percentage and adjusted earnings per share growth in the high-single-digit percentage on net sales growth of 6 to 8 percent, with organic sales growth of 7 to 8 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings per share growth in double-digit percentage and adjusted earnings per share growth in the mid-single-digit percentage on net sales growth of 5 to 8 percent, with organic sales growth of 5 to 7 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.16 per share on sales growth of 7.7 percent to $19.34 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com