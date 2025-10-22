Colony Bankcorp Aktie
WKN: 923700 / ISIN: US19623P1012
|
23.10.2025 00:23:27
Colony Bankcorp Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $5.81 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $5.62 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Colony Bankcorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 22.4% to $22.69 million from $18.54 million last year.
Colony Bankcorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $5.81 Mln. vs. $5.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $22.69 Mln vs. $18.54 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Colony Bankcorp Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
08.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Colony Bankcorp mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.25
|Ausblick: Colony Bankcorp veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Colony Bankcorp vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)