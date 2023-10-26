26.10.2023 22:17:21

Columbia Sportswear Company Q3 Profit Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $103.51 million, or $1.700 per share. This compares with $111.75 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $985.68 million from $955.06 million last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $103.51 Mln. vs. $111.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.700 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.64 -Revenue (Q3): $985.68 Mln vs. $955.06 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Columbia Sportswear Co.mehr Nachrichten