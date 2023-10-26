Columbia Sportswear Company Q3 Profit Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $103.51 million, or $1.700 per share. This compares with $111.75 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $985.68 million from $955.06 million last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $103.51 Mln. vs. $111.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.700 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.64 -Revenue (Q3): $985.68 Mln vs. $955.06 Mln last year.