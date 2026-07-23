Comcast Corp. Reveals Decline In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.526 billion, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $11.123 billion, or $2.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.710 billion or $1.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $29.940 billion from $30.313 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.526 Bln. vs. $11.123 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $2.98 last year. -Revenue: $29.940 Bln vs. $30.313 Bln last year.