Comcast Reports Decline In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) announced the second-quarter financial results, reporting earnings of $3.526 billion, or $0.99 a share, compared to $11.123 billion, or $2.98 a share, in the prior year, which included a $9.4 billion gain from the sale of the company's interest in Hulu.

On an adjusted basis, earnings totaled $3.710 billion, or $1.04 a share, down 16.7 percent from $4.653 billion, or $1.25 a share, in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to $8.902 billion from $10.283 billion in the earlier year.

Revenue for the quarter went down to $29.940 billion from last year's $30.313 billion.

In the pre-market hours, CMCSA is trading at $23.96, up 1.87 percent on the Nasdaq.