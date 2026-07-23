Comcast Aktie
WKN: 157485 / ISIN: US20030N2009
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23.07.2026 12:53:39
Comcast Reports Decline In Q2 Earnings
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) announced the second-quarter financial results, reporting earnings of $3.526 billion, or $0.99 a share, compared to $11.123 billion, or $2.98 a share, in the prior year, which included a $9.4 billion gain from the sale of the company's interest in Hulu.
On an adjusted basis, earnings totaled $3.710 billion, or $1.04 a share, down 16.7 percent from $4.653 billion, or $1.25 a share, in the previous year.
Adjusted EBITDA declined to $8.902 billion from $10.283 billion in the earlier year.
Revenue for the quarter went down to $29.940 billion from last year's $30.313 billion.
In the pre-market hours, CMCSA is trading at $23.96, up 1.87 percent on the Nasdaq.
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