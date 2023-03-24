COMPLETION OF DIRECTED ISSUE OF 11,577,957 NEW B SHARES AND 250,000 EXISTING TREASURY B SHARES

Ambu A/S ("Ambu” of the "Company”) has completed its offering of new B shares and existing treasury B shares (together the "Shares”) through an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Offering”).

Further to company announcement no. 6 of 24 March 2023, Ambu has successfully completed an accelerated bookbuild offering of 11,577,957 new B shares and 250,000 existing treasury B shares (in aggregate corresponding to approximately 5.3% of Ambu’s issued B shares), at a sales price of DKK 93 per share, raising gross proceeds to the Company of approximately DKK 1.1 billion. The board of directors of Ambu (the "Board") has today exercised its authorization in Article 9e(2) in Ambu’s Articles of Association, pursuant to which the Board is authorised to make share capital increases without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders at a price not lower than market price, to increase Ambu's share capital by issue of 11,577,957 new B shares at a subscription price of DKK 93 per new B share.

The Offering was made pursuant to applicable exemptions from the obligation to publish a prospectus in a directed issue and private placement and subscribed for by eligible institutional and professional investors in Denmark and in certain other jurisdictions at market price and without pre-emption rights for Ambu’s existing shareholders. Ambu and the members of its Board and management have in connection with the Offering, agreed to undertake a lock-up commitment for 180 calendar days following settlement of the Offering (subject to certain exceptions).





CAPITAL INCREASE

Subject to settlement, the share capital increase will be registered with the Danish Business Authority and the share capital of Ambu will hereafter consist of 234,974,389 B shares of DKK 0.50 each, together with 34,320,000 A shares of DKK 0.50 each, equivalent to a registered share capital of DKK 134,647,194.5.

The new B shares represent approximately 4.5% of Ambu’s total registered share capital before the capital increase and will account for approximately 4.3% of Ambu’s total registered share capital upon completion of the capital increase.





ADMISSION TO TRADING AND OFFICIAL LISTING

The new B shares will be issued under the temporary ISIN code DK0062271128. No application for admission to trading and official listing has been, or will be, filed for the new B shares issued under the temporary ISIN code, and the temporary ISIN code will only be registered with VP Securities A/S ("Euronext Securities”) for subscription for the new B shares. The temporary ISIN code in Euronext Securities will be merged with the permanent ISIN code for the existing B shares, DK0060946788, as soon as possible following registration of the share capital increase with the Danish Business Authority. The new B shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, in the ISIN code for the existing B shares DK0060946788, on or around 29 March 2023.

The admission to trading and official listing of the new B shares is subject to the Offering not being withdrawn prior to the settlement of the Offering and the Company making an announcement to that effect.





JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Danske Bank A/S, J.P. Morgan SE and Nordea Danmark, filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Offering.

Plesner and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer are acting as Danish and U.S. legal advisors, respectively, to Ambu for the Offering. Bech-Bruun is acting as legal advisor to the Joint Global Coordinators.





EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR THE OFFERING

Date Event Expected Friday 24 March 2023 Trade Date and Allocations Expected Tuesday 28 March 2023 Settlement and payment against delivery of the Shares. The Shares will be delivered in the temporary ISIN code Expected Tuesday 28 March 2023 Registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority Expected Wednesday 29 March 2023 Admission to trading and official listing of the Shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Expected Thursday 30 March 2023 Temporary ISIN code in Euronext is merged with permanent ISIN code





NEW SHARES

The new B shares will rank pari passu in all respects with existing B shares in Ambu. The new B shares will be negotiable instruments, and no restrictions will apply to their transferability. No B shares, including the new B shares, carry or will carry any special rights. Rights conferred by the new B shares, including voting rights and dividend rights, will apply from the time when the capital increase is registered with the Danish Business Authority. The B new shares must be registered in the name of the holder in the Company’s register of shareholders.

Ambu A/S

Baltorpbakken 13

2750 Ballerup

Denmark

Tel. +45 7225 2000

CVR no.: 63 64 49 19

www.Ambu.com

CONTACT

Investors

Nicolai Thomsen

Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

nith@ambu.com

+45 2620 8047

Media

Tine Bjørn Schmidt

Head of Corporate Communications

tisc@ambu.com

+45 2264 0697





ABOUT AMBU

Since 1937, Ambu has been rethinking solutions, together with healthcare professionals, to save lives and improve patient care. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia and patient monitoring solutions. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs around 4,500 people in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. For more information visit: www.ambu.com .







DISCLAIMER

This company announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, in particular this announcement should not be construed as a confirmation neither that the Offering will complete, nor of the deal size or the price. No statement in this announcement is intended as a profit forecast or estimate for any period and no statement in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings, earnings per share or income, cash flow from operations or free cash flow for the Company, as appropriate, for the current or future years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings, earnings per share or income, cash flow from operations or free cash flow for the Company. Actual future results and trends may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including, among others, economic and business cycles, the terms and conditions of the Company’s financing arrangements, foreign currency rate fluctuations, competition in the Company’s principal markets, acquisitions or disposals of businesses or assets, and trends in the Company’s principal industries. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company, its directors and the Joint Global Coordinators each expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so by applicable law or regulation.

This announcement is intended for the sole purpose of providing information. Persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. This announcement does not constitute an investment recommendation. The price of shares and any income expected from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount invested upon disposal of the shares. Past performance is no guide to future performance.

This announcement has been prepared for the purposes of complying with applicable law and regulation in Denmark and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws and regulations of any jurisdiction outside Denmark.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, the "United States”), Canada, Japan, South Africa, Hong Kong or Australia, except as permitted by applicable law, or any other jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution is unlawful.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Canada, Japan, South Africa, Hong Kong, Australia or any other jurisdiction in which such offers or sales are unlawful (the "Excluded Territories”). Any failure to comply with this may constitute a violation of US, Canadian, Japanese, South African, Hong Kong or Australian securities laws or the securities laws of other states as the case may be.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act”), or under the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. Subject to certain limited exceptions, the securities referred to in this announcement are being offered and sold only outside the United States. The securities offered in connection with the offering have not been and will not be registered under any applicable securities laws of any state, province, territory, county or jurisdiction of the Excluded Territories. Accordingly, such securities may not be offered, sold, resold, taken up, exercised, renounced, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the Excluded Territories or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of, or require registration of such securities in, the relevant jurisdiction. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States or elsewhere.

This announcement is not a prospectus and has been prepared on the basis that any offers of securities referred to herein in any member state of the European Economic Area will be made pursuant to an exemption under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 on prospectuses (the "Prospectus Regulation”). No prospectus will be made available in connection with the matters contained in this announcement. The information set forth in this announcement is only being distributed to, and directed at, persons in member states of the European Economic Area who are qualified investors ("Qualified Investors”) within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

This announcement and any offer subsequently made is, and will be, addressed to and directed only at persons, in the United Kingdom, who are (a) both "qualified investors" within the meaning of the UK version of the EU Prospectus Regulation (2017/1129/ EU) which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and either (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (ii) who are high net worth entities falling within Article 49 of the Order; or (b) other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons under (a) and (b) together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available in the United Kingdom only to Relevant Persons.

This information must not be acted or relied on by, and any investment activity to which this information relates is not available to and may not be engaged with, persons (i) in any member state of the European Economic Area who are not Qualified Investors, and (ii) in the United Kingdom who are not Relevant Persons.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by Ambu or by any of its affiliates or agents, or the Joint Global Coordinators or Joint Bookrunners, as to or in relation to, the accuracy, completeness or sufficiency of this announcement or any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested party or its advisers in connection with the company's the new shares and/or the private placement referred to herein, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.

The Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and each of their affiliates are acting exclusively for Ambu and no-one else in connection with the Offering. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the Offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than Ambu for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the Offering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

Attachment