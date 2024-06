Consolidated Edison Appoints Kirkland Andrews As CFO To Succeed Robert Hoglund

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) and Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY) announced on Monday that Robert Hoglund intends to retire as Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 8.

Subsequently, the company has appointed Kirkland Andrews as CFO to succeed Hoglund, effective from the same day.

Andrews joins Con Edison from Evergy, Inc. (EVRG), where he served as CFO.