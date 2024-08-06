06.08.2024 12:59:32

Constellation Energy Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Constellation Energy Group, Inc. (CEG) released earnings for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $814 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $833 million, or $2.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Constellation Energy Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $531 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $5.475 billion from $5.446 billion last year.

Constellation Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $814 Mln. vs. $833 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.58 vs. $2.56 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.475 Bln vs. $5.446 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.60 to $8.40

