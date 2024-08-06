Constellation Energy Raises Full-year Earnings Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, stock movement)

Constellation Energy (CEG) increased its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $7.60 to $8.40 per share from previous guidance of $7.23 to $8.03 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.81. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Q2 Results:

Second quarter earnings came in at $814 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $833 million, or $2.56 per share, in last year's second quarter. Adjusted operating earnings per share increased to $1.68 from $1.64. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $5.475 billion from $5.446 billion last year.

Shares of Constellation Energy are up 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.