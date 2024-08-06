|
06.08.2024 14:28:22
Constellation Energy Raises Full-year Earnings Guidance - Update
(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, stock movement)
Constellation Energy (CEG) increased its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $7.60 to $8.40 per share from previous guidance of $7.23 to $8.03 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.81. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Q2 Results:
Second quarter earnings came in at $814 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $833 million, or $2.56 per share, in last year's second quarter. Adjusted operating earnings per share increased to $1.68 from $1.64. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $5.475 billion from $5.446 billion last year.
Shares of Constellation Energy are up 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Constellation Energy Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.