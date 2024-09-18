Construction contract (Apartment building in Ovruch, Ukraine)

Nordecon AS, together with its subsidiary Eurocon Ukraine TOV as joint bidders, and the Estonian Centre for International Development (ESTDEV) have signed a construction contract for the reconstruction of a building into an apartment complex for internally displaced persons in Ovruch, Zhytomyr Oblast, Ukraine. The contract value is 1.8 million euros, plus VAT, and the construction period is 275 days.

