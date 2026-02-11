Ramp CorpShs Aktie
WKN DE: A0DNY2 / ISIN: US75156P2074
|
11.02.2026 21:54:00
CopperTech deploys space technology to ramp up exploration at Konkola mine
CopperTech Metals announced Wednesday a strategic partnership with Axiom Group, VBKOM and Fleet Space Technologies to deploy next-generation geoscience technologies at the Konkola Copper Mines.The asset is operated by Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM), a subsidiary of CopperTech, a US-domiciled company launched by Vedanta Resources last year. Considered one of the highest-grade copper-producing assets in the world with proven cobalt reserves, KCM features ore grades of 2.9% to 3.3% and has combined reserves/resources of roughly 16 million tonnes of copper. The new company said it intends to leverage advanced mining and AI-driven resource identification and extraction technology, and in Wednesday’s release said this collaboration will accelerate subsurface insights, improve decision velocity, and strengthen CopperTech’s resource development capabilities. The partnership brings together Axiom’s geoscience and VBKOM’s mining systems expertise and Fleet Space’s ExoSphere platform, a space-enabled, AI-powered data and analytics system, to enhance how near-mine exploration and resource definition are undertaken. “CopperTech is deploying innovative technologies at KCM to strengthen our vertically integrated mining operations from exploration to metal production,” CopperTech Metals CEO Deshnee Naidoo said in a news release. “This strategic partnership with Axiom, VBKOM and Fleet brings together world-class partners to integrate advanced geoscience technology and earth-based applications to enhance exploration accuracy, target definition, and resource confidence.” Through this partnership, Axiom said it will embed Fleet’s ExoSphere and conduct a high resolution 3-D Seismic survey covering the orebody and proximal areas at KCM, generating high-resolution 3-Dore body knowledge models, AI-driven drill targeting insights, and integrated geoscience intelligence that supports data-rich drill campaign design and execution. This approach enables faster learning cycles, reduces exploration uncertainty, and enhances the efficiency of resource delineation in complex geological settings, the company said. “Our work with CopperTech, VBKOM and Fleet Space represents a new model for how mining companies deploy innovation, not just to accelerate geological understanding and drill confidence, but to build longterm capability and competitiveness,” Axion CEO Doug Engdahl said. “By combining our global technical experience and leadership with Fleet’s real-time data systems, we are driving a change in speed, precision, and confidence in exploration decision-making.” Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ramp CorpShs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ramp CorpShs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.