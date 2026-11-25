(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Core AI Holdings, Inc. (CHAI) announced that it will implement a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its common shares.

Core AI Holdings' 1-for-20 reverse stock split will take effect on November 30, 2026. Its shares will continue trading on Nasdaq under the symbol CHAI, with the new CUSIP number 21874X106.

Approved by the Board on October 28, the split aims to help the company meet Nasdaq's minimum $1 share-price requirement.

Every 20 existing shares will be converted into one share, reducing outstanding shares from approximately 25.9 million to 1.3 million.

The par value per share and total authorized shares will remain unchanged.

On Nasdaq, the shares are trading 23.33 percent down at $0.1605 in the pre-market hours. The shares closed Tuesday's trading 5.14 percent up.