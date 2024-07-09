09.07.2024 22:16:00

Corebridge Financial Schedules Announcement of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Corebridge earnings materials will be available in the Investors section of corebridgefinancial.com.

Corebridge will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 1, 2024, to review these results. The webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of corebridgefinancial.com, and a replay will be available shortly after the event.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $390 billion in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2024, Corebridge Financial is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

